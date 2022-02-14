Montana healthcare facilities to enforce federal vaccination mandate

MONTANA (KFYR) - Healthcare facilities in Montana are now required to enforce vaccination of their staff due to a Supreme Court ruling last month.

Starting Monday, healthcare workers in 16 states, including Montana, are required to have their first dose or file for a medical or religious exemption. Failure to do so may result in facilities losing their Medicare and Medicaid funding, which is vital for many rural hospitals.

“(Losing) these CMS funding would directly jeopardize our ability to stay open and serve our Medicare and Medicaid participants, which includes Montanans that are 65 and older, (those) working in low-income families, pregnant women, children, and people with disabilities. So, we rely a lot on the funding to be able to meet our mission,” said Jennifer Doty, Sidney Health Center CEO.

Sidney Health Center officials say 96% of their 649 employees have either been vaccinated or are looking at exemptions. They add that they’ve had a lot of communication with their staff on their options.

“We’ve worked with our legal team to review the exemption forms to ensure that we are in compliance with Title 7 and the vaccine mandate,” said Doty.

Both Montana Governor Greg Gianforte and Attorney General Austin Knudsen say they will continue to fight against the mandate, calling it unconstitutional.

