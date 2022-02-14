Advertisement

Montana healthcare facilities to enforce federal vaccination mandate

A medical professional fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine in this undated file photo.
A medical professional fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine in this undated file photo.(KEYC)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTANA (KFYR) - Healthcare facilities in Montana are now required to enforce vaccination of their staff due to a Supreme Court ruling last month.

Starting Monday, healthcare workers in 16 states, including Montana, are required to have their first dose or file for a medical or religious exemption. Failure to do so may result in facilities losing their Medicare and Medicaid funding, which is vital for many rural hospitals.

“(Losing) these CMS funding would directly jeopardize our ability to stay open and serve our Medicare and Medicaid participants, which includes Montanans that are 65 and older, (those) working in low-income families, pregnant women, children, and people with disabilities. So, we rely a lot on the funding to be able to meet our mission,” said Jennifer Doty, Sidney Health Center CEO.

Sidney Health Center officials say 96% of their 649 employees have either been vaccinated or are looking at exemptions. They add that they’ve had a lot of communication with their staff on their options.

“We’ve worked with our legal team to review the exemption forms to ensure that we are in compliance with Title 7 and the vaccine mandate,” said Doty.

Both Montana Governor Greg Gianforte and Attorney General Austin Knudsen say they will continue to fight against the mandate, calling it unconstitutional.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing person in Rolette County
Missing person in Rolette County
Law enforcement seize thousands of fentanyl pills, $40,000 in cash in Tuesday drug busts
Law enforcement seize thousands of fentanyl pills, $40,000 in cash in Tuesday drug busts
Dickinson Fire Department
Dickinson Fire Department contains house fire Saturday
Toy museum
A playful museum in Kenmare
Protest
Truck blockade prompts concerns over shipping delays and local work

Latest News

Resolution to nullify Head Start vaccine, mask mandates
ND, MT Senators and others introduce resolution to nullify vaccine, mask mandates for Head Start programs
Richland County fatal crash
Crash Sunday in Richland County, MT leaves 20-year-old man dead
Oil well
Latest North Dakota oil and gas figures ‘flat’ for December as operators rebrand Williston Basin as ‘mature’
There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned...
Defective: Pair of websites provides consumers vital product recall and complaint information