Firefighters respond to two large fires at Bismarck Landfill Sunday night

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Fire Department says it responded to two large fires at the Bismarck Landfill site on Sunday night.

The department received a report of the fires at 10:22 p.m., and first responders found two active surface fires at the landfill.

A total of nine firefighters were dispatched and four vehicles helped in putting out the fires. Fire crews used wildland brush trucks to extinguish the fires.

No injuries or damages to any buildings were reported.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.