BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Another big event Sunday wasn’t with football, but with four-legged competitors. It was the final day of the DockDogs competition at the Bismarck Event Center.

Kayla Wolff from Burlington and her dog Bentley have been competing for a championship title for years.

DockDogs is a competition where animals try any of three events to see who can jump the farthest, fastest, or highest into a pool.

Wolff said Bentley becoming a world champion ultimately happened by chance.

“There was an event that came to Minot a few years ago, and we were like, our dogs jump off a lake dock, let’s try it out. And ever since, we’ve been hooked,” Wolff said.

Last season, Wolff’s dog, Bentley, was the number one golden retriever in the world for the iron dog challenge and extreme vertical event, so for those whose dogs have similar interests, try out DockDogs.

