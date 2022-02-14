Advertisement

Democratic challenger for North Dakota U.S. Senate seat

Katrina Christiansen
Katrina Christiansen(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Democratic party has its first challenger for John Hoeven’s U.S. Senate seat.

Katrina Christiansen of Jamestown announced Monday she’s seeking North Dakota’s Democratic-NPL nomination. Christiansen is an assistant professor at the University of Jamestown, where she specializes in agricultural engineering and biorenewable resource and technology. She’s originally from Nebraska.

“I believe it’s time North Dakota had a senator who could set aside bickering and reach across the aisle to bring the resources and innovation we rightfully deserve. That means being an advocate for all North Dakotans,” said Christiansen.

If Christiansen wins in the primary, her name would be on the ballot in the fall. Incumbent Senator John Hoeven has never lost a statewide election. Republican State Representative Rick Becker is also challenging Hoeven.

