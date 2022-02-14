Bismarck restaurants prepare for Super Bowl game watchers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Americans were expected to eat more than 1.42 billion chicken wings during Sunday’s big game, according to the National Chicken Council. Bismarck restaurants prepared for the large flock of game watchers.

Staff at New York To Go know Sunday’s big game is considered one of the busiest days for food service.

”We just spend all day prepping, we make our dough fresh, we make pizza sauce fresh,” said Luke Miller, an employee at New York To Go.

Hundreds are ordering food for the championship game or coming into restaurants to watch.

”We love it here. We’re here all the time when we can. Food’s great, sports are cool,” said football watcher Joey.

According to USDA data, the price of wings is up about 30 cents per pound. The extra orders and staffing shortages meant employees worked extra hard to handle everything.

”We just make sure we have everything we need, everything we could possibly need for the night,” said Miiller.

Regardless of the outcome of the game, fans said they still enjoyed the food and family time.

