Advertisement

Bismarck restaurants prepare for Super Bowl game watchers

By Jasmine Patera
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Americans were expected to eat more than 1.42 billion chicken wings during Sunday’s big game, according to the National Chicken Council. Bismarck restaurants prepared for the large flock of game watchers.

Staff at New York To Go know Sunday’s big game is considered one of the busiest days for food service.

”We just spend all day prepping, we make our dough fresh, we make pizza sauce fresh,” said Luke Miller, an employee at New York To Go.

Hundreds are ordering food for the championship game or coming into restaurants to watch.

”We love it here. We’re here all the time when we can. Food’s great, sports are cool,” said football watcher Joey.

According to USDA data, the price of wings is up about 30 cents per pound. The extra orders and staffing shortages meant employees worked extra hard to handle everything.

”We just make sure we have everything we need, everything we could possibly need for the night,” said Miiller.

Regardless of the outcome of the game, fans said they still enjoyed the food and family time.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing person in Rolette County
Missing person in Rolette County
Law enforcement seize thousands of fentanyl pills, $40,000 in cash in Tuesday drug busts
Law enforcement seize thousands of fentanyl pills, $40,000 in cash in Tuesday drug busts
Dickinson Fire Department
Dickinson Fire Department contains house fire Saturday
Protest
Truck blockade prompts concerns over shipping delays and local work
Toy museum
A playful museum in Kenmare

Latest News

food for football
Bismarck restaurants prepare for Super Bowl game watchers
DockDogs event
DockDogs competition at the Bismarck Event Center
Large fire at Bismarck landfill
Firefighters respond to two large fires at Bismarck Landfill Sunday night
10PM Sportscast 2/13/22
10PM Sportscast 2/13/22