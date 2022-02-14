Bill allowing employees to sue if harmed by COVID-19 vaccination headed for committee

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota legislative committee is set to discuss a bill that would allow employees to sue their employers over COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Rep. Fred Deustch (R, Florence) is sponsoring House Bill 1008. It would allow employees who work at a business requiring COVID-19 vaccines without exemptions who develop long-term health problems due to the vaccine to sue the company.

The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to debate the bill Wednesday.

Deutsch said the employee must be able to prove the health problem was caused by the vaccine.

The CDC says serious side effects that could cause a long-term health problem are extremely unusual following any vaccination, including COVID-19 vaccination. You can find more information about the COVID-19 vaccine here.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.