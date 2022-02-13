Truck blockade prompts concerns over shipping delays and local work

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The trucker blockade at the US-Canada border has squeezed local shipments and elevated some concerns over imported goods.

Some workers, like those in Bismarck that labor to keep roads and streets clear during snow and ice storms, rely on goods from Canada. The salt that is used on roads comes from Saskatchewan, but only one recent delivery has been able to make its way to North Dakota.

“It’s kind of iffy if we are going to get trucks down with the border crossings. Hopefully we still can,” said Bismarck Roads and Streets supervisor Keith Glass.

190 tons of salt have been used on Bismarck roads since January.

Other industries like automakers have slowed down production at plants on both sides of the border because of similar shipment delays.

