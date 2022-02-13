ND Outdoors: tree squirrel hunting

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors, Mike Anderson tells us about a unique hunting opportunity at this time of year.

Ron Wilson has been hunting tree squirrels for nearly 50 years.

“You know you take a walk in the woods, that’s fun, but if you’re carrying a .22 pursuing something kind of gives you a purpose and plus, I like eating them, they’re good,” said Wilson.

Wild squirrels aren’t anything like their back yard cousins. Like deer and pheasants, they’re constantly wary about predators.

This is the second year the Game and Fish Department extended the hunting season until the end of February.

“Winter can be a tough time of year, it gets chilly out, but still plenty of ways to enjoy the outdoors, of course, ice fishing, coyote hunting is open year-round and then tree squirrel hunting can be a great way to just go for a walk in the woods,” said Cayla Bendel, North Dakota Game and Fish R3 coordinator.

There are certain techniques that are helpful when you’re in the woods targeting squirrels.

“And I spent a lot of time with my binoculars looking, and that’s how I spot a lot of them. You get these big fox squirrels. Sun hits them. They’re orange and it’s like, boom, there they are, and they know you’re there and you’re just looking for their little walnut size head and try to get a good shot,” said Wilson.

At certain times during the year, especially early season, using a squirrel call can put some excitement in the hunt and improve the hunter’s odds.

“And people don’t believe this, but we’ve called them in like you’re out calling elk. We’ve had them, you could see them coming through the trees and it’s like, here they come,” said Wilson.

Wilson says another good piece of advice is to be quiet and patient because squirrels have good hearing and eyesight.

“I just know when we go in the woods, we’re not going to have any pressure. I don’t know how many times I’ve been in the woods from here to Lonetree chasing squirrels, I’ve seen one other squirrel hunter in all my time. And he looked at me and I looked at him and we both knew what we were doing, and we waved at each other,” said Wilson.

The squirrel hunting season in North Dakota ends on February 28.

