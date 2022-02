ROLLA, N.D. – Authorities in Rolette County need your help in locating a missing person.

The department said Erion Peltier was last seen Feb. 4 at a mobile home near Dunseith, but it’s unknown what Peltier was wearing.

Anyone with information on Peltier’s whereabouts should call the Sheriff’s Office at 701-477-5623 or Belcourt PD at 701-477-6134.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.