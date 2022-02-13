Giving Hearts Day donations helps Furry Friends Rescue

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In 24 hours, more than 40,000 people raised about $26.2 million for Giving Hearts Day on Thursday.

The donations that Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue received help take care of its rescues and find them homes, like Saturday’s meet and greet event. Deb Ellison, a volunteer with the organization, said this year’s donations will focus on vet care and helping to decrease the homeless pet population.

“Rescue is wonderful when you’re putting animals into homes, but it’s even better if you can help people spay and neuter and help get that situation under control,” said Ellison.

The rescue met their goal of $70,000. For those who would like to help further but didn’t get a chance to donate, Furry Friends is always in need of fosters for its animals.

