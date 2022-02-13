Advertisement

Giving Hearts Day donations helps Furry Friends Rescue

Furry Friends
Furry Friends(KFYR-TV)
By Jasmine Patera
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In 24 hours, more than 40,000 people raised about $26.2 million for Giving Hearts Day on Thursday.

The donations that Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue received help take care of its rescues and find them homes, like Saturday’s meet and greet event. Deb Ellison, a volunteer with the organization, said this year’s donations will focus on vet care and helping to decrease the homeless pet population.

“Rescue is wonderful when you’re putting animals into homes, but it’s even better if you can help people spay and neuter and help get that situation under control,” said Ellison.

The rescue met their goal of $70,000. For those who would like to help further but didn’t get a chance to donate, Furry Friends is always in need of fosters for its animals.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement seize thousands of fentanyl pills, $40,000 in cash in Tuesday drug busts
Law enforcement seize thousands of fentanyl pills, $40,000 in cash in Tuesday drug busts
Bismarck woman accused of stealing weapons, electronics from Scheels, Target
Bismarck woman accused of stealing weapons, electronics from Scheels, Target
Christine Harvey-Gulick
Henderson, NV woman arrested in Williston for intent to deliver heroin, meth
The one that didn't get away: Bismarck teen snags 11-pound walleye
The one that didn’t get away: Bismarck teen catches 11-pound walleye
North Dakota Highway Patrol officer accused of sexual assault
Another North Dakota Highway Patrol officer accused of sexual assault

Latest News

Protest
Truck blockade prompts concerns over shipping delays and local work
Dickinson Fire Department
Dickinson Fire Department contains house fire Saturday
nd outdoors
ND Outdoors: tree squirrel hunting
sports 2/11/22
10PM Sportscast 2/11/22