Advertisement

Early markers for Alzheimer’s disease

Alzheimer's
Alzheimer's(MGN)
By Monica Hannan
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Diagnosing Alzheimer’s Disease is tough for doctors to do, because it doesn’t always follow a clear path.

One of the markers for the disease is the presence of abnormal amyloid in the brains of people who go on to develop dementia. Amyloid is an abnormal protein that can build up in the brain in the spaces between nerve cells.

A recent study published in JAMA Neurology showed that the number of people who have this build-up but show no signs of cognitive impairments ten percent higher than originally thought.

It’s an important find because it means doctors can potentially identify the markers that indicate future Alzheimer’s earlier.

The study authors pointed out that the presence of amyloid alone is not enough to predict future Alzheimer’s disease, because different people with the similar biomarkers can have different outcomes, and the disease, when it does occur, can progress at different rates in different people.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement seize thousands of fentanyl pills, $40,000 in cash in Tuesday drug busts
Law enforcement seize thousands of fentanyl pills, $40,000 in cash in Tuesday drug busts
Bismarck woman accused of stealing weapons, electronics from Scheels, Target
Bismarck woman accused of stealing weapons, electronics from Scheels, Target
Christine Harvey-Gulick
Henderson, NV woman arrested in Williston for intent to deliver heroin, meth
The one that didn't get away: Bismarck teen snags 11-pound walleye
The one that didn’t get away: Bismarck teen catches 11-pound walleye
North Dakota Highway Patrol officer accused of sexual assault
Another North Dakota Highway Patrol officer accused of sexual assault

Latest News

Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Blockades on Canada-US border continue, protests swell
Protest
Truck blockade prompts concerns over shipping delays and local work
Furry Friends
Giving Hearts Day donations helps Furry Friends Rescue
Dickinson Fire Department
Dickinson Fire Department contains house fire Saturday