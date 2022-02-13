Dickinson Fire Department contains house fire Saturday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson firefighters responded to a house fire this morning.

A Dickinson Fire Department Lieutenant said they were called out at 11 am.

He said when they arrived at the home on 2nd Street southwest there was visible smoke.

About 20 firefighters helped contain the fire and the Lieutenant says there was no one inside.

He said they’re investigating what might have caused the blaze.

“The information that we were originally getting was that we had anything from heavy smoke, to flames, to fully involved, but upon arrival, it wasn’t that big of a fire,” said Lt. Dustin Hofer, Dickinson Fire Department.

Hofer said the last they heard the home was condemned. They stayed at the scene for several hours with the assistance from Dickinson Police.

