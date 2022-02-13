Advertisement

Dickinson Fire Department contains house fire Saturday

Dickinson Fire Department
Dickinson Fire Department(KFYR-TV)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson firefighters responded to a house fire this morning.

A Dickinson Fire Department Lieutenant said they were called out at 11 am.

He said when they arrived at the home on 2nd Street southwest there was visible smoke.

About 20 firefighters helped contain the fire and the Lieutenant says there was no one inside.

He said they’re investigating what might have caused the blaze.

“The information that we were originally getting was that we had anything from heavy smoke, to flames, to fully involved, but upon arrival, it wasn’t that big of a fire,” said Lt. Dustin Hofer, Dickinson Fire Department.

Hofer said the last they heard the home was condemned. They stayed at the scene for several hours with the assistance from Dickinson Police.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement seize thousands of fentanyl pills, $40,000 in cash in Tuesday drug busts
Law enforcement seize thousands of fentanyl pills, $40,000 in cash in Tuesday drug busts
Bismarck woman accused of stealing weapons, electronics from Scheels, Target
Bismarck woman accused of stealing weapons, electronics from Scheels, Target
Christine Harvey-Gulick
Henderson, NV woman arrested in Williston for intent to deliver heroin, meth
The one that didn't get away: Bismarck teen snags 11-pound walleye
The one that didn’t get away: Bismarck teen catches 11-pound walleye
North Dakota Highway Patrol officer accused of sexual assault
Another North Dakota Highway Patrol officer accused of sexual assault

Latest News

Protest
Truck blockade prompts concerns over shipping delays and local work
Furry Friends
Giving Hearts Day donations helps Furry Friends Rescue
nd outdoors
ND Outdoors: tree squirrel hunting
sports 2/11/22
10PM Sportscast 2/11/22