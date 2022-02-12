Advertisement

‘We’re excited’: Director shows CTE academy’s new home in Dickinson

By Sara Berlinger
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new academy in southwest North Dakota is hoping to give youth the training they need to start careers in the community.

Your News Leader was able to look at the Southwest Area Career and Technical Education Academy’s new space.

What used to be known as Halliburton in Dickinson will soon be a new learning academy for high schoolers and college students.

“We’re excited, Southwest Area Career and Technical Education Academy has forty acres and three buildings that we’re going to transform,” said Aaron Anderson, Southwest Area Career and Technical Education academy director.

Anderson says Dickinson Public Schools purchased the building to host the CTE academy’s programs.

CTE stands for career and technical education, a type of learning that gives students hands-on experience in a trade. Having an industrial space gives students access to machinery, like a bridge crane — a resource they would not have in a typical classroom.

Anderson says they will also offer programs in IT, early childhood development, and nursing.

The academy was recently awarded a six-million-dollar grant through the state legislature to help re-purpose the building.

He wants to connect with students who have no ties to trades but are interested in learning them.

“Their interest might be in just strictly video games; sit at home we want to give them experiences that maybe translate into a simulator and then put them in a piece of heavy equipment operator allow them to get into a welding booth,” said Anderson.

Anderson says area businesses are excited about the programs and hope the new learning experiences can keep the future workforce here.

He hopes to bring all their programs online by August of 2023. He also wants to provide adult education opportunities in the future.

