“The war is not over”: MHA chairman reacts to mineral rights ruling

By Grace Kraemer
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Last week, Your News Leader shared the news about a ruling made by the U.S. Interior’s office that gives the mineral rights under the original Missouri riverbed back to the MHA Nation. This week, we had a chance to sit down and speak with MHA Chairman Mark Fox on the swing.

Fox spoke about the more than 150 year back and forth between the rights with the state.

The Three Affliated Tribes said they own the riverbed because of the 1851 Treaty of Fort Larmie that documents their ownership.

North Dakota has challenged ownership of the riverbed since it became a state in 1889.

While the latest ruling is favorable to the tribes, Fox said it’s an ongoing process.

“This is a battle won but the war is not over. I don’t anticipate immediate access to those revenues. We have a significant amount, hundreds of millions of dollars that are in escrow that are waiting for the determination to be made,” said Fox.

Your News Leader reached out to North Dakota’s Department Of Trusted Lands for comment and they said they cannot speak to this as it is in ongoing litigation.

