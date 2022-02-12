A Night to Remember in Minot brings prom to those that missed out

MINOT, N.D. – Friday was Minot’s “Night to Remember.”

The evening provides a prom experience for people with disabilities that are 14 and older.

Folks started showing up early and stylists were available to help with hair and makeup. Attendees shared some of the things they were looking forward to.

“Dancing!” said Bella Burckhard, attendee.

“Limo!” said Grace Burckhard, attendee.

“All of the fun stuff, they get the crowns, they get the runway,” said Caitlyn Vogel, Miss North Dakota USA.

Each individual got to be king or queen of the prom and walk down the red carpet to an adoring audience.

“The best moment is the smiles,” said Dan Dangerfield, pastor.

The rest of the evening is filled with dancing, dinner, karaoke, or riding in a limo.

“I’m super excited for riding in a limo,” said Bella.

“We absolutely love how this event has morphed from the first to second year, and now the third time that we’ve done it it’s not even just our church. We have just as many team members here and volunteers that are outside of our personal church,” said Dangerfield.

Many of the people here didn’t get to go to their high school prom, and this gives them a chance to experience that night.

Dangerfield said they brought the idea to Minot after seeing it take off in other communities.

