New letters to be installed on North Dakota Capitol grounds after fall vandalism

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A series of vandalism incidents last fall has led to upgrades on the Capitol grounds.

The sign outside of the Heritage Center and State Museum on the Capitol grounds remains blank due to repeated vandalism.

Last September, the sign read: “ORTH D KOTA HERI A E NTER STATE SEUM.” At the time, residents said the vandalism was noticeable to out-of-state visitors.

“When they drove in yesterday, they came down and once you are coming down the highway it sticks out like a sore thumb,” Bismarck resident Lynn Kieper told Your News Leader last autumn.

The letters were taken in three incidents in 2021. Some letters were found in trees, others weren’t recovered. No one was caught but security has been increased. Now, new letters are in the works using $16,530 from the Capitol building fund.

Capitol grounds management did not respond to Your News Leader’s requests for comment.

Residents said the area deserves to be highlighted properly.

“You got the flags out there, the flags were way out because of the wind, and it’s a beautiful picture except for the sign,” added Kieper.

Damaging, destroying, or defacing property can result in criminal charges.

In the next month, new letters will be installed. Some residents said the repair will leave visitors with a good impression of the area.

