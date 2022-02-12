Game and Fish biggest violations of 2021

MINOT, N.D. - Game and Fish staff raised concerns on some of the most common violations last year.

They said most fatalities while boating can be prevented by a life jacket, and were concerned to see that the second highest violation was for not having enough life jackets on board. The most common violation was failure to carry a license. Licenses are available online and can be downloaded onto your smart phone, which makes it very easy to avoid a ticket.

“Another one that was a little bit disturbing for me under fishing was 137 violations written for aquatic nuisance species violations. Just a reminder to clean, drain, and dry that boat before leaving the lake,” said outreach biologist Greg Gullickson.

The organization pointed out that out of more than 50,000 field contacts last year only 2,600 tickets were issued, showing that the majority of people are obeying the law.

