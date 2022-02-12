Expedition League files complaint against seven teams

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. -- The Expedition League has filed legal proceedings against six ownership groups and ten individuals.

The league is accusing seven teams of breach of contract and civil conspiracy, among other accusations made in a 31-page document.

At the conclusion of the 2021 baseball season, the Badlands Big Sticks, Fremont Moo, Hastings Sodbusters, Spearfish Sasquatch, Hub City Hotshots, Casper Horseheads and Western Nebraska Pioneers left the Expedition League and joined the newly formed Independence League, the document said.

The document also claims the charges, “caused damage... in excess of $1 million,” and is seeking an injunction to prohibit the seven teams from playing in the stadiums currently leased to the teams.

The Expedition League’s website currently lists the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs, Pierre Trappers, Sioux Valley Sunfish and Red River Pilots as its four teams.

