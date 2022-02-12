Advertisement

Expedition League files complaint against seven teams

The Expedition League
The Expedition League(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. -- The Expedition League has filed legal proceedings against six ownership groups and ten individuals.

The league is accusing seven teams of breach of contract and civil conspiracy, among other accusations made in a 31-page document.

At the conclusion of the 2021 baseball season, the Badlands Big Sticks, Fremont Moo, Hastings Sodbusters, Spearfish Sasquatch, Hub City Hotshots, Casper Horseheads and Western Nebraska Pioneers left the Expedition League and joined the newly formed Independence League, the document said.

The document also claims the charges, “caused damage... in excess of $1 million,” and is seeking an injunction to prohibit the seven teams from playing in the stadiums currently leased to the teams.

The Expedition League’s website currently lists the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs, Pierre Trappers, Sioux Valley Sunfish and Red River Pilots as its four teams.

Your News Leader will continue to follow this story as it develops.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement seize thousands of fentanyl pills, $40,000 in cash in Tuesday drug busts
Law enforcement seize thousands of fentanyl pills, $40,000 in cash in Tuesday drug busts
The one that didn't get away: Bismarck teen snags 11-pound walleye
The one that didn’t get away: Bismarck teen catches 11-pound walleye
Christine Harvey-Gulick
Henderson, NV woman arrested in Williston for intent to deliver heroin, meth
North Dakota Highway Patrol officer accused of sexual assault
Another North Dakota Highway Patrol officer accused of sexual assault
A Jamestown man is in custody after deputies say he led them on a high-speed chase.
High-speed chase along I-94 ends with tire spikes

Latest News

mineral rights ruling
“The war is not over”; MHA chairman reacts to mineral rights ruling
Dr. Nicole Cross-Hillman
Children’s mental health week
Cyber Madness Tournament
Cyber madness tournament
Bismarck High
Bismarck High tries local beef for lunch
Congress
Bipartisanship in D.C.