Demolition begins on Fairview Lodge in Minot

Fairview Lodge
Fairview Lodge(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Demolition has begun on the former Fairview Lodge across from the North Dakota State Fairgrounds.

Leadership with the state fair purchased the roughly half-acre property at auction in November for $67,000.

The lodge went out of business several years ago, but it made headlines in the summer of 2019 when Your News Leader reported that dozens were living in the building as if it was an apartment, some without running water.

Eventually, the building was vacated.

Demolition was supposed to start Thursday, but winds held up the work.

“It’s been such an eyesore for so long, and it’s nice just to have that area cleaned back up, but it is directly across from one of our main gates, and it does afford us just a little bit of maybe additional parking during the fair, if that’s what it’s chosen to be used for,” said Craig Rudland, State Fair Assistant General Manager.

Rudland said besides that, there’s no major plan for the property at this time.

He said they hired DL Barkie out of Fargo for the demolition, at a cost of $56,000.

Demo work will continue Saturday.

