Dates set for Bradley Morales retrial in Minot

Bradley Morales retrial
Bradley Morales retrial(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. - Bradley Morales will be going to trial in May to face a AA felony murder charge for a second time.

Morales is charged with the 2017 killing of Sharmaine Leake in Minot.

His first conviction was vacated by the North Dakota Supreme Court.

Morales’s retrial was set to take place at the beginning of the month, but the trial was continued after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Morales will be representing himself.

He has a ten day trial scheduled to begin May 9.

He faces the chance of life in prison without parole if convicted.

