Cyber madness tournament

By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Students from Tioga and other schools around the state traveled to Bismarck to participate in new type of event for high schoolers.

The Cyber Madness Tournament at Bismarck State College will present students with challenges and help them learn about cyber security. The students were given material ahead of time to study and winners will be awarded scholarships. Organizers hope this will give them insight into real world opportunities that will be available close to home.

“It’s kind of a gamification type of competition so I think that in of itself is very exciting but just testing their knowledge and the information they’ve gleaned from the material that they’ve been given just too see where it will lead, where it will take them,” said Bridgette Odegaard the Tech Coordinator for Tioga Public Schools.

The tournament begins Friday, and the challenges will increase in difficulty as the day progresses. Tioga will be competing against 13 other teams from around the state. Final results will be announced at the end of the competition on Saturday.

