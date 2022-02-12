Advertisement

Children’s mental health week

Dr. Nicole Cross-Hillman
Dr. Nicole Cross-Hillman(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Doctors in Bismarck are placing emphasis on kids’ mental health.

Children are often an age group most impacted by mental health. Doctors said they’ve seen an increase in anxiety among children in the last few years, citing increased stress from factors related to the pandemic. They said it’s important to treat mental health as seriously as one would treat physical health.

“Our mental health has to be given the priority that our physical health has historically been given. If we want to be raising well-adjusted and able-to-cope-with-the-inevitable-life-challenges children, then we have to pay attention to this,” said Dr. Nicole Cross-Hillman, behavioral health specialist and psychologist at Sanford Health in Bismarck.

Dr. Cross-Hillman said the biggest pressures on kids since the pandemic began is constant changes in routine, which she said has had a negative impact on kids’ social connections. She said therapy for kids can be preventative. If kids know how to regulate their emotions, they will be less likely to act out with intense behavior.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement seize thousands of fentanyl pills, $40,000 in cash in Tuesday drug busts
Law enforcement seize thousands of fentanyl pills, $40,000 in cash in Tuesday drug busts
The one that didn't get away: Bismarck teen snags 11-pound walleye
The one that didn’t get away: Bismarck teen catches 11-pound walleye
Christine Harvey-Gulick
Henderson, NV woman arrested in Williston for intent to deliver heroin, meth
North Dakota Highway Patrol officer accused of sexual assault
Another North Dakota Highway Patrol officer accused of sexual assault
A Jamestown man is in custody after deputies say he led them on a high-speed chase.
High-speed chase along I-94 ends with tire spikes

Latest News

mineral rights ruling
“The war is not over”; MHA chairman reacts to mineral rights ruling
Cyber Madness Tournament
Cyber madness tournament
Bismarck High
Bismarck High tries local beef for lunch
Congress
Bipartisanship in D.C.