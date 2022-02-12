Children’s mental health week

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Doctors in Bismarck are placing emphasis on kids’ mental health.

Children are often an age group most impacted by mental health. Doctors said they’ve seen an increase in anxiety among children in the last few years, citing increased stress from factors related to the pandemic. They said it’s important to treat mental health as seriously as one would treat physical health.

“Our mental health has to be given the priority that our physical health has historically been given. If we want to be raising well-adjusted and able-to-cope-with-the-inevitable-life-challenges children, then we have to pay attention to this,” said Dr. Nicole Cross-Hillman, behavioral health specialist and psychologist at Sanford Health in Bismarck.

Dr. Cross-Hillman said the biggest pressures on kids since the pandemic began is constant changes in routine, which she said has had a negative impact on kids’ social connections. She said therapy for kids can be preventative. If kids know how to regulate their emotions, they will be less likely to act out with intense behavior.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.