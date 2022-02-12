Advertisement

Check on your heart health this month

Heart health
Heart health
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D.- The month of February is full of heart-shaped decor and treats, but doctors are asking you to check on your own.

Heart disease is known as the number one killer in the U.S. and in North Dakota.

More than 1,500 deaths in 2020 were caused by heart conditions just in the state alone.

There are some risk factors that we don’t have control over like age, gender, and family history, but there are a few things you can do to stay proactive.

“Things that we can help control and manage are having high blood pressure, knowing what our cholesterol numbers are, if we’re diabetic, and of course tobacco or smoking is a big risk factor,” said Amber Weidler, a cardiologist nurse practioner at Trinity Health.

Men and women experience heart disease differently so it’s important to know the symptoms and get a physical done regularly.

