Advertisement

Bismarck High tries local beef for lunch

Bismarck High
Bismarck High(KFYR-TV)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Students at Bismarck High had a double treat day Friday.

Not only was it “free cookie day” in the cafeteria, but their meal was also made with 100% North Dakota beef. Child Nutrition Program Director Michelle Wagner said beef is the most expensive item school lunch programs purchase, so receiving a donation of this size helps both schools and local producers.

“Well, I think that anytime we can use products locally it’s a win-win. It’s a win for the farmers, or the ranchers, and it’s a win for our students. We’re keeping that money within our state and within our community, plus it tends to be a little bit better quality when you know where its coming from,” said Wagner.

This one-time donation from South 40 Beef in Mott provided Bismarck High with 100 pounds of beef, which was enough for one meal at the school.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement seize thousands of fentanyl pills, $40,000 in cash in Tuesday drug busts
Law enforcement seize thousands of fentanyl pills, $40,000 in cash in Tuesday drug busts
The one that didn't get away: Bismarck teen snags 11-pound walleye
The one that didn’t get away: Bismarck teen catches 11-pound walleye
Christine Harvey-Gulick
Henderson, NV woman arrested in Williston for intent to deliver heroin, meth
North Dakota Highway Patrol officer accused of sexual assault
Another North Dakota Highway Patrol officer accused of sexual assault
A Jamestown man is in custody after deputies say he led them on a high-speed chase.
High-speed chase along I-94 ends with tire spikes

Latest News

mineral rights ruling
“The war is not over”; MHA chairman reacts to mineral rights ruling
Dr. Nicole Cross-Hillman
Children’s mental health week
Cyber Madness Tournament
Cyber madness tournament
Congress
Bipartisanship in D.C.