Bismarck High tries local beef for lunch

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Students at Bismarck High had a double treat day Friday.

Not only was it “free cookie day” in the cafeteria, but their meal was also made with 100% North Dakota beef. Child Nutrition Program Director Michelle Wagner said beef is the most expensive item school lunch programs purchase, so receiving a donation of this size helps both schools and local producers.

“Well, I think that anytime we can use products locally it’s a win-win. It’s a win for the farmers, or the ranchers, and it’s a win for our students. We’re keeping that money within our state and within our community, plus it tends to be a little bit better quality when you know where its coming from,” said Wagner.

This one-time donation from South 40 Beef in Mott provided Bismarck High with 100 pounds of beef, which was enough for one meal at the school.

