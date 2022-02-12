Bipartisanship in D.C.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There isn’t much bipartisanship in Congress these days. But there’s one policy that’s picking up steam on Capitol Hill.

Some North Dakotans think it’s a conflict of interest for members of Congress to trade stock while holding public office.

“I think we’re long overdue with this, and I think that it’s really a good step in the right direction. I believe it’ll give the public more trust in elected officials,” said David Wald, president of Securian Financial Advisors of North Dakota.

In recent days, Congressional leaders from both houses have echoed that sentiment.

“No owning the state, no trading the stock, for the member, for the member’s spouse,” said Senator Elizabeth Warren, Massachussetts.

“An important step forward to restore the faith and trust of the American people in this institution,” said Sen. Steve Daines, Montana.

North Dakota lawmakers agree.

“I don’t know that I support anything yet, I am open to it though. And here’s the reason, I can sit here and tell you with great certainty that transparency is more than adequate, and yet, 76% of the American public thinks that members of Congress have an unfair advantage,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer.

There hasn’t been a bill put forward yet, but Senator Cramer knows the kinds of parameters legislation would have.

“The first thing to come out, we would have to decide, who would be included under this umbrella. And the second is, how would you police that and how would you enforce that?” said Sen. Cramer.

The ins and outs of those questions present the biggest hurdle for a bipartisan solution.

“I think it’s going to be complicated, and I think they’re going to have to really figure out how far does this reach? Does it just reach to the Congress person, does it reach to their spouse, does it reach to their children? But how far out does it go?” said David Wald.

Possible compromises that have been floated are allowing for investments in mutual funds and in blind trusts.

Senator John Hoeven and Representative Kelly Armstrong both said in statements they would consider any proposals brought forward in a bipartisan manner.

