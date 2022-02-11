Williston nonprofits receive more than $200,000 from Giving Hearts Day

WILLISTON, N.D. - Thursday’s Giving Hearts Day saw another record year in donations.

In total, officials estimate the 24-hour period brought in more than $26 million for nearly 550 charities across North Dakota and Minnesota. A group of nonprofits in Williston looking to promote the event said they received more than $200 thousand Thursday, which they considered a big success.

“Our hearts were totally filled with joy and pride, and we are just so very thankful for it,” said Lacey Hendrickson with Kaidra’s Good Vibe Tribe Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports those fighting brain cancer.

“It was a wonderful day of connecting with people to get us some scholarship dollars raised so it was a good day,” said Nick Johnson, Executive Director of Upper Missouri Ministries, a nonprofit that provides summer camps for more than 700 kids a year.

“We were pretty impressed. We feel very blessed to have that kind of response from our community,” said Shawna Ballensky with Williston Trinity Christian School.

“You know how we say ‘Midwest nice,’ ‘North Dakota nice,’ [and] ‘Minnesota nice?’ You truly see that with the generosity of people,” said Vice President of the Williston Parks and Recreation Foundation Summer Bjerknes.

Officials said more than $138 million has been raised since Giving Hearts Day started in 2008.

