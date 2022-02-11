Williston City Commission votes to approve special assessment district

WILLISTON, N.D. - In a 3-2 decision, Williston’s City Commission voted to create a special assessment district to help bring in more housing.

The special assessment will cover 61 lots for “The Highlands at Hawkeye Village,” who were seeking the city’s help in construction costs. It’s the first special assessment created in Williston since the 1980′s. Commissioners were divided and said while housing is desperately needed, it comes at a high risk.

“I think it was a good proposal and we can see some great results in the city from it,” said Chris Brostuen.

“I am in favor of some form of assessment district at some level, but not at this level because we are exposing ourselves way beyond our means for what we are going to get out of it,” said Tate Cymbaluk.

Brostuen, Brad Bekkedahl, and Deanette Piesik voted in favor, while Cymbaluk and Mayor Howard Klug voted against.

As part of the agreement, Hawkeye Village will need to pledge 35% of collateral for the estimated public improvement costs. Manager John Sessions said special assessments are not as risky as they used to be.

“The deals that are being signed are much more balanced, the developers have more at risk... I think they made the right decision, even though it was hard to get there,” said Sessions.

When fully completed, Sessions said Hawkeye Village will have 170 homes and have areas reserved for retail and a new school.

