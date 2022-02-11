Vintage letters by Franklin, Lincoln and Roosevelt found in Kenmare museum

KENMARE, N.D. (KFYR) -The Kenmare pioneer village found some surprising artifacts when putting together their military history museum in the last couple years.

Three letters were found in a collection from an optometrist that came to the city in the early nineteen hundreds. They are not the originals, but rather vintage copies of messages from Benjamin Franklin, Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt.

“The oldest one is one from Ben Franklin that was dated July 5, 1775 I believe, and essentially it’s a ‘go to hell’ letter to a member of parliament,” said board president Bryan Quigley.

Lincoln’s letter carries condolences to a mother of five men lost in the civil war. Roosevelt’s informs William Howard Taft that the U.S. will not annex Cuba.

They will hang in the Military museum. It is a collection of donated artifacts from people in the surrounding communities.

“We’ve got the VFW, and all the American Legion Auxiliary and American Legion property, plus we had a bunch ourselves so we just decided to make a separate military building. We have 26 buildings in our village,” said Quigley.

They are just one of the ways you can view the past from the Pioneer Village

The Kenmare pioneer village is a collection of museums holding the history of the area. Quigley said they try to add a building every couple years.

Ben Franklin:

July 5. 1775

“Mr. Strahan

You are a Member of Parliament, and one of that Majority which has doomed my Country to Destruction. You have begun to burn our Towns and murder our People. — Look upon your hands! They are stained with the Blood of your Relations! — You and I were long Friends: — You are now my Enemy,

— and I am,

Yours,

B. Franklin”

Abraham Lincoln:

Washington, Nov. 21, 1864.

“Dear Madam,

I have been shown in the files of the War Department a statement of the Adjutant General of Massachusetts that you are the mother of five sons who have died gloriously on the field of battle.

I feel how weak and fruitless must be any word of mine which should attempt to beguile you from the grief of a loss so overwhelming. But I cannot refrain from tendering you the consolation that may be found in the thanks of the Republic they died to save. I pray that our Heavenly Father may assuage the anguish of your bereavement, and leave you only the cherished memory of the loved and lost, and the solemn pride that must be yours to have laid so costly a sacrifice upon the altar of freedom.

Yours very sincerely and respectfully,

A. Lincoln”

Theodore Roosevelt:

January 22, 1907

“My dear Mr. Secretary:

In reference to Magoon’s two letters of the 13th and 16th, which are returned herewith, I need hardly add to what I said this morning. There can be no talk of a protectorate by us. Our business is to establish peace and order on a satisfactory basis, start the new government, and then leave the Island; the Cuban Government taking the reins into its own hands; tho of course it might be advisable for some little time that some of our troops should stay in the Islands to steady things. I will not even consider the plan of a protectorate, or any plan which would imply our breaking our explicit promise because of which we were able to prevent a war of devastation last fall. The good faith of the United States is a mighty valuable asset and must not be impaired.

Sincerely yours,

Theodore Roosevelt”

