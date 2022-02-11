Trucker protest backs up traffic at Pembina/Emerson port of entry

PEMBINA, N.D. (KFYR) - People driving a variety of motor vehicles, especially semi-trucks and tractors, gathered a mile north of the Canadian border port of entry at Emerson. Their goal was to block traffic in protest of vaccine mandates in Canada.

This is the scene north of the Neche port of entry, where Canadian authorities have diverted traffic from the Emerson/Pembina port of entry, due to the Canadian truckers’ protest.

Tara Emerson was backed up by the demonstration and talked to Canadian truckers who are involved in the peaceful rally.

“They just said that they are tired of their government not listening to them and that they really want these mandates to stop, and they don’t know how else they can get them to listen,” said Tara Emerson, a Pembina resident.

Emerson took these photographs when she was stalled at the protest north of the Pembina/Emerson port of entry. Despite the frustration, Tara says the atmosphere wasn’t one of anger.

“It was happy, everybody was happy. They were happy to be united for a cause and happy to help each other out,” she said.

This is one of several trucker protests that have broken out across Canada. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has asked demonstrators to stop.

“I can understand frustrations with mandates, but mandates are the way to avoid further restrictions,” said Trudeau.

Protesters near the Emerson/Pembina crossing arrived at the border late Wednesday night and haven’t said when they plan on leaving.

There were about 20 people at the protest. The border patrol is going to extend the hours of the Neche port Thursday night to accommodate the bottleneck caused by the demonstration.

