Students battle for cyber security scholarship

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Students from around the state gathered at Bismarck State College Thursday for the first North Dakota Cyber Madness Tournament.

The three-day event kicked off with presentations from leaders in the cybersecurity industry on Thursday. Tournament organizers said this weekend will act as a useful supplement to high school curriculums.

“It’s one thing to talk about it and the general principles and concepts of those terms and those techniques but it’s also another to actually address them, to work in the industry, to work in the field and see the different opportunities that you can do,” said North Dakota Information Technology Cybersecurity education public awareness manager Tony Aukland.

The tournament starts tomorrow, participants will be given a variety of challenges which increase in difficulty as the competition progresses. There were teams from 13 schools around the state, including Bismarck High, Century, Tioga and Turtle Mountain.

