Oil prices reach seven-year high over fears of Russian invasion of Ukraine

Oil Pump
Oil Pump(Source: CNN)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The price of oil spiked today following rumors that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is imminent.

Both West Texas Intermediate and Brent Crude prices rose about 5 percent this afternoon, reaching seven-year highs as President Biden warned Americans to leave the Ukraine. The invasion, combined with tight supplies of oil could propel those prices to the triple digits.

“Certainly supply and demand will show you the markets are tight, and when we see disruptions or we see unrest in the world, historically that’s what has happened,” said Ron Ness, North Dakota Petroleum Council President.

Ness added that the Biden Administration’s reliance on overseas producers like OPEC has added to the volatility.

“When America was the dominant energy producer over the last several years, the markets weren’t really too concerned with what was going on with OPEC or some of these other nations, but we put ourselves back in this situation where we are reliant,” said Ness.

WTI futures have seen about a 27 percent increase since the beginning of the year.

