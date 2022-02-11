Advertisement

ND Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring has announced that he is running for re-election

By KFYR News Staff
Updated: 23 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring (R) has announced that he is running for re-election.

Commissioner Goehring said that he intends to work every day for “fair trade, economic opportunities, workable regulations, agriculture research, and innovations.” He further stated his belief that trade at the local, regional, and international level drives economies and creates business opportunities for North Dakota.

“It’s has been an honor serving the citizens of North Dakota as your Agriculture Commissioner since 2009 and with your support, I will continue to lead the Department of Agriculture where we strive to bring a commonsense approach to our duties and responsibilities,” Goehring said.

Goehring won re-election in 2010, 2014, and 2018. No Democrat challenger has announced a campaign yet.

