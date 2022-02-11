Advertisement

Judge gives Almont man convicted of aggravated assault six years in prison

By Erika Craven
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - An Almont man convicted of aggravated assault for beating a family member will see six years in prison.

Morton County deputies arrested 36-year-old Eric Johnson in March 2021 after they say he threatened to beat a family member to death if they didn’t commit suicide. Deputies said the victim fled after a fight ensued.

Thursday, District Court Judge James Hill sentenced Johnson to 10 years, first serving six years in prison. Johnson gets credit for 113 days served.

