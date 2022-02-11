Highest inflation in 40 years

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The most recent Consumer Price Index, released today, revealed even worse inflation than expected.

Inflation is officially the highest it’s been in four decades. Experts expected the CPI, which measures the price of everyday consumer goods, to rise by 7.2% from one year ago, but it rose by 7.5%. That makes it the highest reading since February of 1982. Experts say there are some factors that might improve inflation numbers.

“I think the interest rate hikes will take a little time to work through the system. But the supply chain and fixing that will have a more immediate effect on inflation. This is a serious issue, as it erodes away peoples’ incomes, especially those on fixed incomes,” said president of Securian Financial Advisors of North Dakota David Wald.

In a year where fuel prices rose 46.5%, the highest increase came in the last month, in which prices surged 9.5%. The costs of vehicles and food also maintained increases. Even though employers touted a 0.7% monthly increase in wages, it was almost completely wiped out by the 0.6% inflation gain in the same category.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.