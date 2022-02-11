Advertisement

DPI focuses on Native American students

North Dakota Department of Public Instruction
North Dakota Department of Public Instruction(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Over the past ten years, the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction has placed a strong focus on improving conditions for Native American students in public school systems.

There are approximately 13,000 Native American, American Indian, and Alaskan Native students enrolled in K-12 education throughout the state; they make up about 10% of the entire student population. Ten years ago, the graduation rate among Native American students was 52%, in 2021, that rate was up to 78%.

“We believe it’s critically important to provide opportunities for all North Dakota students and citizens to learn about Native American culture and history,” said Laurie Matzke, assistant State Superintendent for the Department of Public Instruction.

In addition to decade-long increase in graduation rates, the Department of Public Instruction said ACT scores among Native American students have increased in the past year. By contrast, among all students, ACT scores have stayed the same. The DPI said they haven’t identified what factors might contribute to the improvement in scores.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holly Hendrickson
Bismarck daycare owner charged with child neglect
Gladys Weiler and Logan Wilson
Meet the Super Bowl grandmother who lives in North Dakota
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Anita Tybo, 35, and Truwid Tikanye, 39
Child texts 911 for help, Bismarck pair accused of child neglect
Randall Johnson
Bismarck man gets 5-year suspended sentence for statutory rape

Latest News

Christine Harvey-Gulick
Henderson, NV woman arrested in Williston for intent to deliver heroin, meth
University of Mary enters phase II of 2030 campaign
University of Mary enters phase II of Vision 2030 campaign
North Dakota Highway Patrol hopes to increase the number of women in their ranks to 30 percent...
North Dakota Highway Patrol hopes to increase presence of women in law enforcement
Right now, the nation is facing a record blood shortage, largely in part due to COVID-19.
Amid record low blood shortages, some in Minot step up to help