DPI focuses on Native American students

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Over the past ten years, the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction has placed a strong focus on improving conditions for Native American students in public school systems.

There are approximately 13,000 Native American, American Indian, and Alaskan Native students enrolled in K-12 education throughout the state; they make up about 10% of the entire student population. Ten years ago, the graduation rate among Native American students was 52%, in 2021, that rate was up to 78%.

“We believe it’s critically important to provide opportunities for all North Dakota students and citizens to learn about Native American culture and history,” said Laurie Matzke, assistant State Superintendent for the Department of Public Instruction.

In addition to decade-long increase in graduation rates, the Department of Public Instruction said ACT scores among Native American students have increased in the past year. By contrast, among all students, ACT scores have stayed the same. The DPI said they haven’t identified what factors might contribute to the improvement in scores.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.