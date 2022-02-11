Gov. Burgum Appoints electric co-op board chair Sheri Haugen-Hoffart to ND Public Service Commission

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum (R) has appointed Capital Electric Cooperative Inc. board chairwoman Sheri Haugen-Hoffart to an open seat on the North Dakota Public Service Commission (PSC).

Haugen-Hoffart was elected to the board of directors for Capital Electric Cooperative in 2010 and has chaired the board since 2020.

She also previously chaired the board of Central Power Electric Cooperative, a wholesale power supply, and transmission cooperative whose six-member co-ops include Capital Electric, and currently serves as the board’s secretary/treasurer.

“Sheri Haugen-Hoffart brings an extensive background in public service and more than a decade of experience overseeing utilities and looking out for the best interests of customers, making her well-suited to serve on the North Dakota Public Service Commission,” Burgum said.

She will serve out the remainder of the six-year term vacated by former commissioner Brian Kroshus, who was appointed state tax commissioner in December and began serving in the role on Jan. 4. The PSC term expires on Dec. 31, 2022. Haugen-Hoffart will join current commissioners Julie Fedorchak and Randy Christmann on the PSC.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.