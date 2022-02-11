Advertisement

Britta Curl unable to compete at Olympics, finding positives for future

By Jeff Roberts
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Wednesday night, news broke that Bismarck’s Britta Curl would be unable to travel to Beijing for the Olympics after a positive COVID test she received just before boarding her flight in Los Angeles. Per Olympic protocol, Curl will be unable to end quarantine before the games are over, meaning she was unable to compete in this year’s games.

Last weekend in the middle of a game, she received some unexpected news about a roster spot on Team USA.

“During the third period I got a call, the GM of USA Hockey, and she explained the situation. I knew they had an injury, and I expected that they might bring over another player, but she asked me if I wanted to come over and help out and I of course said yes. Right when I got to the hotel in [Los Angeles] I had like three different tests. I had an antigen, and two different PCR’s,” said Wisconsin Junior/St. Mary’s Grad Britta Curl.

The next morning was when she received the news of her positive result. From the reaction to her being selected over the weekend, to the well-wishes she’s received since the unfortunate news surfaced, Britta feels every bit of support.

“I’ve always said North Dakota is one of the best communities as far as supporting their local athletes and their friends and family. There’s been multiple instances like this where I’ve had some success and it’s just been overwhelming the people reaching out to me,” said Curl.

While this would have been her first Olympic games, Britta has been part of the Team USA family for close to six years.

“I’ve been really grateful for any game I get to play in a USA jersey, and I’ve had some really good ones,” said Curl.

The situation this week is just an unfortunate bump in the road. Moving forward, she hopes to repeat as National Champions with the Badgers, and is keeping the 2026 Olympics in the back of her mind.

“I’m super excited to finish my career at Wisconsin. It’s one of my favorite places in the world. I’m definitely leaving that door open. I think after this I’m going to come back stronger and more hungry you know in three years if that’s something I want to do, I think Italy sounds pretty cool,” said Curl.

Italy of course the site of those 2026 games. Curl said she’s feeling just fine, and is currently heading back to the Midwest to finish quarantine.

