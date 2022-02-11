Advertisement

Bismarck woman accused of stealing weapons, electronics from Scheels, Target

Bismarck woman accused of stealing weapons, electronics from Scheels, Target
Bismarck woman accused of stealing weapons, electronics from Scheels, Target(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck woman is in custody after police say she stole weapons and electronics from businesses.

Bismarck police say surveillance video showed 32-year-old Monica Acevedo taking gun accessories from Scheels worth nearly $2,000 on Thursday. They say when they apprehended her, multiple knives worth more than $500 fell out of her coat.

Officers say surveillance video also showed Acevedo taking nearly $1,000 worth of electronics at Target earlier in the year.

Acevedo is in custody and is charged with multiple counts of felony theft.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement seize thousands of fentanyl pills, $40,000 in cash in Tuesday drug busts
Law enforcement seize thousands of fentanyl pills, $40,000 in cash in Tuesday drug busts
The one that didn't get away: Bismarck teen snags 11-pound walleye
The one that didn’t get away: Bismarck teen catches 11-pound walleye
Christine Harvey-Gulick
Henderson, NV woman arrested in Williston for intent to deliver heroin, meth
North Dakota Highway Patrol officer accused of sexual assault
Another North Dakota Highway Patrol officer accused of sexual assault
A Jamestown man is in custody after deputies say he led them on a high-speed chase.
High-speed chase along I-94 ends with tire spikes

Latest News

North Dakota Agriculture Secretary Doug Goehring
ND Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring has announced that he is running for re-election
Burgum Appoints electric co-op board chair Sheri Haugen-Hoffart to ND Public Service Commission
Gov. Burgum Appoints electric co-op board chair Sheri Haugen-Hoffart to ND Public Service Commission
10PM Sports Cast 2/10/22
10 PM Sports Cast 2/10/22
Pembina border protest
Pembina border protest