Bismarck woman accused of stealing weapons, electronics from Scheels, Target

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck woman is in custody after police say she stole weapons and electronics from businesses.

Bismarck police say surveillance video showed 32-year-old Monica Acevedo taking gun accessories from Scheels worth nearly $2,000 on Thursday. They say when they apprehended her, multiple knives worth more than $500 fell out of her coat.

Officers say surveillance video also showed Acevedo taking nearly $1,000 worth of electronics at Target earlier in the year.

Acevedo is in custody and is charged with multiple counts of felony theft.

