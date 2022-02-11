BIA officer released from wrongful death lawsuit for officer-involved shooting

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A U.S. District Judge dismissed a Bureau of Indian Affairs officer from a federal wrongful death lawsuit Tuesday.

Judge Daniel Trainer dismissed Gary Sandland Jr. without prejudice from a lawsuit regarding the death of George Gipp Jr. He was shot and killed near Fort Yates in 2017. The family said BIA officers shot Gipp when he was unarmed.

Video and audio files were reviewed by the Court and attorneys said it didn’t appear Sandland fired his gun.

The lawsuit continues against another BIA officer, Raymond Webb.

