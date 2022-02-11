Advertisement

BIA officer released from wrongful death lawsuit for officer-involved shooting

BIA officer released from wrongful death lawsuit
BIA officer released from wrongful death lawsuit(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A U.S. District Judge dismissed a Bureau of Indian Affairs officer from a federal wrongful death lawsuit Tuesday.

Judge Daniel Trainer dismissed Gary Sandland Jr. without prejudice from a lawsuit regarding the death of George Gipp Jr. He was shot and killed near Fort Yates in 2017. The family said BIA officers shot Gipp when he was unarmed.

Video and audio files were reviewed by the Court and attorneys said it didn’t appear Sandland fired his gun.

The lawsuit continues against another BIA officer, Raymond Webb.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holly Hendrickson
Bismarck daycare owner charged with child neglect
Gladys Weiler and Logan Wilson
Meet the Super Bowl grandmother who lives in North Dakota
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Anita Tybo, 35, and Truwid Tikanye, 39
Child texts 911 for help, Bismarck pair accused of child neglect
The one that didn't get away: Bismarck teen snags 11-pound walleye
The one that didn’t get away: Bismarck teen snags 11-pound walleye

Latest News

Hawkeye Village
Williston City Commission votes to approve special assessment district
Wellspring Hydro project
Wellspring Hydro project aims to turn produced water into profit
Britta Curl
Britta Curl unable to compete at Olympics, finding positives for future
6pm Sportscast 02/10/22
6pm Sportscast 02/10/22
Wellspring Hydro
Wellspring Hydro