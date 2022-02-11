Advertisement

Another North Dakota Highway Patrol officer accused of sexual assault

North Dakota Highway Patrol officer accused of sexual assault
North Dakota Highway Patrol officer accused of sexual assault(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Another Highway Patrol officer has been accused of sexual assault in connection with a party two years ago.

A woman told Bismarck police that 40-year-old Travis Skar touched her inappropriately after she continuously told him “no” at a party in 2020. She was interviewed by police in October 2021. Prosecutors filed charges Tuesday.

Skar was hired in 2005. His employment was terminated September 2, 2021.

Another officer, 39-year-old Steven Johnson, who is listed as a witness for the incident involving Skar, was also criminally charged with sexual assault for a different incident around the same time. Skar is listed as a witness in Johnson’s case.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holly Hendrickson
Bismarck daycare owner charged with child neglect
Gladys Weiler and Logan Wilson
Meet the Super Bowl grandmother who lives in North Dakota
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Anita Tybo, 35, and Truwid Tikanye, 39
Child texts 911 for help, Bismarck pair accused of child neglect
The one that didn't get away: Bismarck teen snags 11-pound walleye
The one that didn’t get away: Bismarck teen snags 11-pound walleye

Latest News

Hawkeye Village
Williston City Commission votes to approve special assessment district
Wellspring Hydro project
Wellspring Hydro project aims to turn produced water into profit
Britta Curl
Britta Curl unable to compete at Olympics, finding positives for future
6pm Sportscast 02/10/22
6pm Sportscast 02/10/22
Wellspring Hydro
Wellspring Hydro