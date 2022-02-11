Another North Dakota Highway Patrol officer accused of sexual assault

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Another Highway Patrol officer has been accused of sexual assault in connection with a party two years ago.

A woman told Bismarck police that 40-year-old Travis Skar touched her inappropriately after she continuously told him “no” at a party in 2020. She was interviewed by police in October 2021. Prosecutors filed charges Tuesday.

Skar was hired in 2005. His employment was terminated September 2, 2021.

Another officer, 39-year-old Steven Johnson, who is listed as a witness for the incident involving Skar, was also criminally charged with sexual assault for a different incident around the same time. Skar is listed as a witness in Johnson’s case.

