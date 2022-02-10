Williston Nonprofits looking for your support on Giving Hearts Day

WILLISTON, N.D. – February 10 is Giving Hearts Day, a 24-hour event highlighting the many charities throughout North Dakota and Minnesota. Six local nonprofits in Williston are spreading the message to give on Thursday.

The idea started in 2008, providing more fundraising opportunities for various charities. From recreation, education, and supporting those in need, officials said funds from Giving Hearts Day go a long way in their volunteerism efforts.

“For our foundation, it will help our next brain cancer warrior that we’re going to help support. That’s what we are looking to do is help more brain cancer patients through their journey and this Giving Hearts Day is just a great opportunity to be a part of it this year,” said Lacey Hendrickson with Kaidra’s Good Vibe Tribe Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports those fighting brain cancer.

“Not every kid can afford to come to camp or can’t afford the full fee, so this day helps us really raise funds. We would like to think about giving and joining the effort on Giving Hearts Day,” said Nick Johnson, executive director of Upper Missouri Ministries, a nonprofit that provides summer camps for more than 700 kids a year.

The event has raised more than $112 million to hundreds of nonprofits.

For a complete list of charities, visit givingheartsday.org

