Williston man accused of possessing child sexual abuse material faces 34 new charges

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - A Williston man facing six charges related to possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), now faces 34 more felony charges.

Williams County Sheriff’s Office detectives say an investigation into Thomas Stidd, 50, revealed 600 explicit images that were “age difficult” or contained CSAM on his electronic devices. According to court documents, Stidd told law enforcement that he viewed and shared the images.

He’s charged with possession of certain materials prohibited. He’s in custody on a $25,000 bond.

Stidd is set to face a jury for the 34 new charges on June 27. He also has a trial set for the previous six charges on May 23.

