Ward county right of way map changes

Ward County special meeting
Ward County special meeting(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Ward County Commissioners are taking a closer look at a number of law changes, though most are waiting for a later date.

Much of the discussion at a special meeting earlier this week had to do with “right of way” along county roads.

The commissioners passed the first reading of an amendment to show right of way on land plat maps, to give people a better idea when they buy.

A second reading will be required before it becomes law. Any changes can still be adjusted at that time.

