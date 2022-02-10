Advertisement

University of Mary enters phase II of Vision 2030 campaign

By Robb Vedvick
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The University of Mary and Continental Resources have announced a $12 Million donation to kick off “Phase 2″ of the university’s Vision 2030 campaign. They say the second half promises some exciting new additions that some students are already looking forward to. U Mary students say they waste too much time on the road each day.

“It takes up almost an hour of our day which we lose to commuting”, said Sophia Lang a U Marry soccer athlete. For over 20 years the MDU Resources Community Bowl has hosted most of the University of Mary’s athletic events, but that’s about to change.

“Think about having our game day stadium on campus and having that entire experience for our students”, said Brenda Nagel VP of Public Affairs.

New athletic facilities include a new football stadium, a soccer field as well as baseball and softball diamonds. And with facilities on campus, that means less time on the road.

“That’s just an hour out of the day that we have more stuff to work on and get done. Because obviously, time is limited each day. With being an athlete, every hour counts”, said Danny Kittner a U Mary football player. Students say they’re thankful for the funds and believe it will lead to a campus with a stronger sense of community. “It just feels more like a home”, said Kittner. A home still under renovation. 

The engineering department is also at the center of the campaign. The new name, “The Hamm School of Engineering” is part of the process. The building was remodeled from a large lecture hall to smaller classrooms during phase one, with phase two expected to be completed by 2025.

