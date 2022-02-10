Sports Spotlight: Wyatt Hermanson – from trampoline to the pool

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Diving is a sport that takes its own breed of dedication to be successful. In Wyatt Hermanson’s case, it started on a spring-loaded trampoline. Just four years ago, he transferred to a spring-loaded diving board. In less than three years after he first dove, he won his first state championship.

Wyatt Hermanson found the sport of diving in an unconventional way. He took a liking to the trampoline in middle school, and after getting the idea to give diving a try, he joined the Mandan swim and dive team his freshman year.

Wyatt Hermanson, Mandan senior, said: “I trained freestyle trampoline in my backyard, just by myself and with some buddies for a few summers, and I joined freshman year because I figured if I could flip on a trampoline I could flip in some water.”

His assumptions were correct. As a freshman, Hermanson took fourth at the state meet, and just two years later, he won Mandan’s fourth diving championship in five years.

Claudia Schoellkopf, Mandan Swim & Dive head coach, said: “He came in as that freshman with no diving experience, and you could just tell because of the trampoline experience that he had that air awareness and had that body awareness, but at that level when you’re 90 points ahead of the next diver, you have to look at the things you’re doing, and you have to be happy how you’re competing. Because that’s where you get better.”

He’s come a long way, but the act of diving is not the only thing that drew him to the sport.

Hermanson said: “Originally what I think it was, because I played football and I ran track, and both of those sports they have the family environment, but when I joined swim it was just way more intense, it just felt, we felt closer, and I like that a lot more.”

Mandan has had nine individuals win 15 state diving championships since it became a varsity sport in 1975. Hermanson is looking to make it two in a row.

Hermanson said: “It started out as an ‘I just wanted to win’ kind of thing, and once I got there, and I just set individual goals, and when I reached that goal I set another goal, and I just do it that way.”

And if he could give any advice, it would be to take it all in.

Hermanson said: “You have to enjoy it. If it’s something you enjoy doing or you have a passion for, you will progress naturally, and if you enjoy doing it, chances are you’ll do it more often than others and train during the offseason.”

Hermanson is in full preparation for the WDA and state meets, both taking place in the next month.

Hermanson has taken first place in each competition he’s competed in this winter.

