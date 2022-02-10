Advertisement

Sale of largest coal plant in North Dakota reapproved

Great River had planned to close Coal Creek, saying it couldn't sell the unprofitable power...
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (AP) — Great River Energy’s cooperatives have once again approved the sale of the company’s Coal Creek power plant in North Dakota and an accompanying power line, despite opposition from its largest member.

The sale of Coal Creek, near Underwood, North Dakota, was initially approved last June with 27 member co-ops voting in favor and Connexus Energy, of Ramsey, Minnesota, voting against it.

The sale had to be reconsidered after some terms of the contract with Rainbow Energy Marketing, of Bismarck, North Dakota, were changed following last year’s vote.

Great River said the sale is expected to close no earlier than May 1, the Star Tribune reported.

Great River, based in Maple Grove, Minnesota, is a wholesale cooperative that supplies electricity to its members who in turn provide power to about 700,000 Minnesotans.

Great River had planned to close Coal Creek, saying it couldn’t sell the unprofitable power plant for even $1. But North Dakota government officials rallied to save the largest of the state’s coal-fired power plants.

Great River and Rainbow Energy reached a deal last summer, essentially for the $227 million book value of the 436-mile power line that runs from the plant to the Twin Cities.

Connexus opposed the deal, saying it wouldn’t generate the savings originally expected, nor would it cut greenhouse gas emissions since the coal plant would remain open.

“We haven’t changed our position in any way,” Connexus spokesman Rob Davis said Wednesday. Connexus serves parts of Anoka, Chisago, Hennepin, Isanti, Ramsey, Sherburne and Washington counties in Minnesota.

