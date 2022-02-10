Advertisement

RCMP: Vehicles block off port of entry at Emerson, Manitoba

The protests that began in Ottawa, and backed up traffic between Canada and the U.S. at the...
The protests that began in Ottawa, and backed up traffic between Canada and the U.S. at the Michigan border have now blocked the crossing between Emerson, Manitoba and Pembina, North Dakota.(RCMP Manitoba Twitter)
By Your News Leader Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMERSON, MANITOBA - Trucker protests at border crossings are expanding, and have now impacted at least one of the crossings along the North Dakota-Minnesota border.

Known as the Freedom Convoy, the Canadian truckers are protesting vaccine mandates that are in effect on both sides of the border.

The protests that began in Ottawa, and backed up traffic between Canada and the U.S. at the Michigan border have now blocked the crossing between Emerson, Manitoba and Pembina, North Dakota.

In a tweet Thursday from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the agency said farm equipment and vehicles have stopped traffic in both the north and southbound lanes on the Canadian side.

This is a developing story. Stick with Your News Leader for updates.

Related content:

Truckers’ border bridge blockade forces shutdowns at auto plants

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holly Hendrickson
Bismarck daycare owner charged with child neglect
Gladys Weiler and Logan Wilson
Meet the Super Bowl grandmother who lives in North Dakota
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Anita Tybo, 35, and Truwid Tikanye, 39
Child texts 911 for help, Bismarck pair accused of child neglect
Randall Johnson
Bismarck man gets 5-year suspended sentence for statutory rape

Latest News

Raymond Finley
Judge sentences Deer Lodge, MT man to three years for promoting sexual performance by a minor
The one that didn't get away: Bismarck teen snags 11-pound walleye
The one that didn’t get away: Bismarck teen snags 11-pound walleye
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canada truckers protest about 'freedom'
farming
Farmers ‘cautiously optimistic’ for 2022 season amid historic drought