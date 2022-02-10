RCMP: Vehicles block off port of entry at Emerson, Manitoba

EMERSON, MANITOBA - Trucker protests at border crossings are expanding, and have now impacted at least one of the crossings along the North Dakota-Minnesota border.

Known as the Freedom Convoy, the Canadian truckers are protesting vaccine mandates that are in effect on both sides of the border.

The protests that began in Ottawa, and backed up traffic between Canada and the U.S. at the Michigan border have now blocked the crossing between Emerson, Manitoba and Pembina, North Dakota.

In a tweet Thursday from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the agency said farm equipment and vehicles have stopped traffic in both the north and southbound lanes on the Canadian side.

