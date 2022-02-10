Advertisement

The one that didn’t get away: Bismarck teen snags 11-pound walleye

By Jody Kerzman
Feb. 10, 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This story is one you have to see to believe.

It is the tale of a Bismack teen who caught a very big fish her very first-time ice fishing.

A photo may be worth a thousand words, but these photos still require a little more explaining.

These pictures tell the story of 15-year-old Cambrie Fischer’s first-time ice fishing, and of the big walleye that didn’t get away.

“I felt like a big tug on my pole, so I cranked it reeled it in and the fish actually didn’t fit like through the hole,” recalled Fischer.

That fish weighed 11 pounds and measured 28 inches long.

“The fish actually didn’t fit through the hole, so Owen had to pull his arm down to grab it,” she said.

Owen is Owen Haase, Fischer’s boyfriend. He knew there was a big fish under the ice; he’d been watching it for a while. Soon, it became a competition on who would catch it. Neither thought it would be Fischer.

After taking some photos and videos, Fischer released the walleye back into the water. She posted a video to her Instagram story, and the photo of her holding her big catch even ended up on the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s Facebook page. Of course, everyone wanted to know where Fischer caught this big fish.

“Obviously, I wasn’t going to tell them I mean I have to keep the fame for myself,” she laughed.

Because while she may be new to ice fishing, with a last name like Fischer, even this rookie knows better than to share the location of where the fish are biting.

Fischer also caught a big northern, which she also released back into the water.

She thought her big walleye might be close to a state record, but she was a ways off. The current state record is 16 pounds, 6 ounces, set just last year.

