North Dakota Highway Patrol hopes to increase presence of women in law enforcement

By Erika Craven
Updated: 17 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Highway Patrol hopes to increase the number of women in their ranks to 30 percent by 2030.

The goal of the 30x30 initiative the department signed Thursday is to more accurately represent the community that they serve. While women make up 51 percent of the population, they only make up four percent of North Dakota Highway Patrol.

“It’s important for women to be represented because we bring a different skill set. It’s not necessarily better than men, but it is different. A lot of things we see in headlines today we think can be changed in a good way by having more women enter law enforcement,” said Sgt. Jenna Clawson Huibregtse for the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The department’s updated their appearance policy to better include women and those of different religious and cultural boundaries and they are opening discussion on duty policies that impact maternity leave.

North Dakota Highway Patrol is hosting the first ever Midwest Summit for Women in Law Enforcement this summer.

