New CDL requirements add an extra step to becoming a driver or adding an enhancement

New federal requirements to get a commercial drivers license went into effect on Monday.
By Alix Larsen
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - New federal requirements to get a commercial drivers license went into effect on Monday.

If you drive an 18 wheeler, a bus or even in certain conditions, farm equipment, entry level drivers will now have to complete a program before taking their CDL test.

The new requirement is expected to bring down the number of repeated tests and make the drivers license office run more efficiently, all while making sure drivers know everything they need to to be safe on the road.

The classes can be 100 hours long and could run you a couple grand to take.

The NDDOT says it’s not worried about the additional requirement creating a boundary for new drivers because of the demand for them.

“It’s just a step. I don’t think it’s going to be that demanding. I think for organizations that are registered as a provider, they probably go through a lot of this already with their employees with their staff. So it’s not anything that’s going to be out of the ordinary,” says NDDOT’s drivers license director Brad Schaffer.

Schaffer says there are 90 course providers in the state. 30 of those are public.

Those who got a commercial learner’s permit before Monday don’t have to take the course as long as they get a CDL before the permit expires.

